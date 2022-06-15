Central Pennsylvania will see a warm and muggy night with spotty showers and perhaps some thunder in a few spots. Temperatures barely fall into the 60s and a few spots hold near 70 for lows.



Thursday will be another very warm and humid day with highs well into the 80s. As a cold front approaches that will spark strong to severe storms. While we could see a few showers or storms in the morning, the mid afternoon into early evening will see the greatest threat of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Pennsylvania under an ‘Enhanced Risk’ of severe weather (level 3 of 5) with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes all possible in the strongest storms.

Critical time for storms will be between 3 PM and 8 PM from northwest to southeast.



Behind the front, Friday will be much less humid with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and then much cooler and drier air settles in for the weekend. Highs in the 60s to low 70s with lows in the 40s to low 50s.