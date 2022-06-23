Morning clouds and isolated patches of fog give way to increasing sun this afternoon, especially west of I-99. Areas east, like State College, may only go partly cloudy. That will give us a range of temperatures in the lower 70s to a few spots at or above 80. Winds will be NE to E at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Look for lows closer to 60-degrees with patches of fog developing.

Friday starts with some low clouds and fog, but that burns off and we will see lots of sunshine as highs get back between 80 and 85.

The weekend sees warmer temps and increasing humidity. Saturday could see a stray storm with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday will see an afternoon storm, with higher rain chances Sunday night. Sunday’s highs approach 90-degrees.