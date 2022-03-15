A disturbance passing to our north will still bring scattered showers for a while this evening; otherwise, tonight will become partly cloudy. It won’t be that chilly for this time of the year. Lows will be in the middle 30s to near 40.

Wednesday should feature more sunshine than clouds for the entire region. The clouds that we do have will likely be to the north in the morning and then to the south later in the day. It will turn milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A stronger disturbance will pass just south and east of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring us plenty of clouds. Showers and drizzle are likely during the morning and the farther south you live. Clearing will start from the north and west during the afternoon. These clouds and an easterly flow will keep us in the 50s for high temperatures in most locations. We will get well into the 60s on Friday despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds are with the next cold front which will bring some showers later Friday, Friday night, and into Saturday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine later Saturday. It will become breezy on Saturday with a morning high temperature in the 60s followed by some cooling during the afternoon.

After some clouds early, Sunday will become partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs near to just above 50. We’re going to warm back into the upper 50s with a good deal of sunshine on Monday. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 60.

