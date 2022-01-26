A mid-week deep freeze

We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Wednesday. Clouds may win out more in the morning, but the sun should start to win before setting later in the day. It’s going to be very cold with highs only in the teens. Many of us will drop below zero Wednesday night then Thursday will be cold despite a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s.

A cold front will bring more clouds than sunshine along with some periods of snow Friday. Right now it looks like a coating to an inch or two for most of our area. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30 on Friday. This front will feed cold air into a storm system that will develop along the East Coast and bring heavier snowfall not too far from our area later Friday into Saturday. We’re going to keep on watching to see if that system tries to back toward our area.

On the backside of this system, it will be windy and colder on Saturday with both clouds and sunshine. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 20s on Saturday. Saturday night will drop into the single digits Saturday night. Sunday will be cold with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 20s. We’ll try to rebound a little more with temperatures as we head into next week. Monday will feature sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the lower 30s. We’ll reach the middle 30s on Tuesday with both clouds and sunshine.

