A major warm-up is coming

Tonight will be mostly clear with just a few patches of clouds arriving late. It will be quite chilly, but now as cold as night. Lows will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s. Temperatures may start to rise later tonight as a southeasterly breeze starts to develop.

A major warm-up will start to kick in on Wednesday. We’ll have a breeze developing with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 40s. Thursday will turn windy and even warmer despite a good deal of clouds along with rain developing. Highs will be in the middle to the upper 50s. We’ll have rain at varying rates Thursday night. That rain will mix with snow showers and then flurries by Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday night will drop back down to near 30. After the morning flurries and a snow shower then clouds will break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s.

Saturday will blustery with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A couple of flurries cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. It will turn breezy and warmer Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Tuesday will be mild despite a good deal of clouds and the chance for some showers. Highs will be in the middle 50s. The mild weather pattern looks to hold into the end of next week.

