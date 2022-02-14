A major warm-up is coming later this week

Tonight will be partly cloudy and quite cold with less wind. Lows will be in single digits to the lower teens. A few clouds may still be around early then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

A major warm-up will start to kick in on Wednesday. We’ll have a breeze developing with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 40s. Thursday will turn windy and even warmer despite a good deal of clouds along with rain developing. Highs will be in the 50s. We’ll have rain at varying rates Thursday night. That rain will mix with snow showers and then flurries by Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday night will drop back down to near 30. After the morning flurries and a snow shower then clouds will break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s.

Saturday will be breezy, but a little less chilly, with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be near to just above 40. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. It will turn breezy and warmer Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs near to just above 50. Even warmer air will come our way for the middle of next week.

