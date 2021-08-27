A look at Hurricane Ida…What can it mean for us?

As of 2pm Friday, Hurricane Ida was approaching the western tip of Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are at 75mph, the lowest to still be qualified as a hurricane. The part of the island that will be hit is flat so there should be little if any, weakening of the system. In fact, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coastline.

The worst of the storm will be just to the right of where the storm moves onshore. It will weaken fast once it moves onshore. It will eventually turn to the northeast. The remnants of this system could link up with a cold front by the middle of the week. If this happens, we may have heavy rainfall. Here is a look at our longer-range forecast.