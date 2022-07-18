Any leftover showers will move out of the area early tonight. We’ll have some clearing for the rest of tonight. There will also be areas of fog. It will be a muggy night with lows in the 60s. Tuesday will start off with some areas of clouds, but the rest of the day will feature more sunshine than clouds. It will turn very warm, and it will be more humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will both be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There may be a pop-up thunderstorm on either afternoon, but it looks like most of us will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday through Sunday will stay quite warm and humid with clouds and hazy sunshine. Once again there is a possibility for a thunderstorm to pop up on any of the afternoons. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Monday will still be warm and humid, but an approaching cold front will bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

