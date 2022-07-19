Wednesday will feature plenty of hazy sunshine. That sunshine will help to warm us fast and give us a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. A weak cold front will bring some clouds and a couple of showers and thunderstorms to the region later Wednesday night into Thursday. Otherwise, Thursday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday will be very warm and only slight less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and a little humid with hazy sunshine mixed with some clouds. The chance for a pop-up thunderstorm looks to be low, but not zero, over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Monday will still be warm and humid, but an approaching cold front will bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s. There doesn’t look like there will be much relief behind that front with warmth continuing.

