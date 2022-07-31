Monday will start off gray with a good deal of clouds, some areas of fog, and spotty drizzle. The clouds and fog should give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky during the afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80. Tuesday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially during the afternoon and west of I-99. Highs on Tuesday will once again be near to just above 80 degrees.

A hotter air mass will then move in for the middle of the week. Wednesday will turn quite warm and humid with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Thursday will be hot and humid with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be near to just above 90 before an approaching cold front brings the chance for a thunderstorm by the end of the day.

Friday and Saturday will be quite warm and humid with clouds, some sunshine and a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 80s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 80s.

