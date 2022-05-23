A flow from the Atlantic Ocean is going to keep us gray and cool much of this week. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of sunshine, but the chance for a shower or some drizzle is going to be small. Temperatures Tuesday will only reach into the lower to middle 60s. If we were going to have any peeks of sunshine it seems like the best chance could be on Wednesday. Though overall, there will be enough clouds and the chance for a shower or drizzle with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday will be a little milder despite a fair amount of clouds along with a scattering of showers, maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday as a front moves in from the west. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 70s. We’ll probably have more clouds than sunshine on Saturday with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Memorial Day will be even warmer with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near 80.

