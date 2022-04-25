Tuesday will start damp with showers. These showers will shift to the east during the afternoon, but clouds will hold stubborn with only some clearing from the west later in the day. These clouds will keep temperatures from rising too much with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Behind this cold front, much colder air is going to move in for the middle of next week. We will have plenty of clouds along with some rain and snow showers. These rain and snow showers will be most numerous north of I-80, but also will be scattered through the Laurel Highlands. Any rain or snow shower activity will be isolated near and east of I-99. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Some of the higher elevations will not leave the 30s.

Thursday will be brisk and chilly despite a partly to mostly sunny sky. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Friday will be cool, but not as chilly, with sunshine and only a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 60. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with just the chance for a shower or a touch of drizzle in places. Highs will be near to just above 60. Showers will develop on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

