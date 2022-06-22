The disturbance that brought us the heavy rain will still be close enough for Thursday to start with plenty of clouds and scattered showers. The best chance will be near and east of I-99. Otherwise, the rest of the day will feature clouds and sunshine with just a slight chance for a pop-up shower. It will be a much cooler day with highs in the 70s.

Friday will be a very nice day with a good deal of sunshine with a warm afternoon. Though the humidity will start to rise, it will not be too high. Saturday will become warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. There is only the slightest chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. We’ll reach into the middle to upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the region later in the day as the next cold front approaches the region.

This front will still be close enough for the chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm, Monday; otherwise, it will be a cooler day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. Behind the front, Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be again in the 70s to near 80.

