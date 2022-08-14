Tonight light rain moves into the region as we sit under a cloudy sky into the overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Monday will be a chilly and damp. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with occasional showers in the morning becoming scattered by the afternoon. High temperatures will sit well below average in the 60s to a few low 70s. Overnight we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 50s.

The low pressure system will be stalled to our south and this is what continues our unsettled pattern. Tuesday we will remain under a mostly cloudy sky and a few scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A mix of clouds and sun by Wednesday with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and thunderstorm. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s. Overnight we’ll see patchy clouds and lows in the 50s.

As we end the week both Thursday and Friday will trend warmer with highs back in the lower 80s. A good deal of sunshine will be with us both afternoons. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.