A cold front will move through the region by Tuesday morning. Behind that front, it will be windy and cold on Tuesday with more clouds than sunshine and scattered snow showers. Rain will mix in at times near and east of I-99. Highs will only be in the 30s to the lower 40s. Wednesday will turn sunny to partly cloudy with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. A warm front will bring scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday. It will start to turn milder on Thursday with variable cloudiness and highs closer to 60.

Behind that warm front, it will turn even warmer Friday through the upcoming weekend. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle 60s. We’ll be closer to 70 on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a slight chance for a shower. Sunday and Monday will be downright warm with clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s. There may be a thunderstorm by the end of the day on Monday.

