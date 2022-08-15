

This morning will be cloudy with some showers and drizzle. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Today will be rather cloudy with some showers and drizzle. You could here a rumble of thunder or two. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will be cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Once again there could be a few showers in spots. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday there will be a shower or two around early and then clouds and sun. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the north and will be light. Wednesday night temperatures dip into the 50s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday winds will be light from the west. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 50s with a mainly clear sky. Friday high pressure will be in place and we will have a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have some sun to start but clouds increase with some showers and storms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the 60s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers and storms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures fall into the 60s. Monday we will have clouds and some sun. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.