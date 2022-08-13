We had a gorgeous start to the weekend, but the second half of the weekend will not be as bright, nor as refreshing. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. With breaks in the clouds, still a dry atmosphere, and very light winds, temperatures will still be dropping into the lower to middle 50s. While not as cool as yesterday, this is still quite nice for this time of the year.

The humidity will creep up a little on Sunday with more clouds than sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out later in the day, especially near and west of Route 219. These clouds will keep temperatures from rising too much with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

It’s going to feel autumn-like for the start of the work week. A disturbance moving along a front stalled to our south will bring us a cloudy, damp, and cool day with periods of rain and drizzle. While the rain may not be heavy, it’s going to help keep temperatures from rising out of the 60s. Tuesday will also stay a bit cool and unsettled with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

An upper-level disturbance will still be close enough to the East Coast to bring us at least some clouds on Wednesday. There will be a shower or two around, but less in the way than the past couple of days. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Thursday will be a bit more humid with clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

