We’ll have a good deal of clouds tonight with just scattered sprinkles. The clouds will keep temperatures from dropping too much with lows in the 30s to near 40. A warm front will bring plenty of clouds on Wednesday with rain developing. The clouds, rain, and an easterly flow will combine to make a chillier day. Highs will be in the 40s. It will also become breezy on some of the ridges.

The warm front will pass, and a cold front will then follow during the day on Thursday. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on Thursday with just scattered showers. A switch in the wind direction and some breaks of sunshine will help temperatures push back through the 50s and into the 60s in places.

Another system will bring more clouds than sunshine on Friday with scattered showers. Highs will only be near to just above 50. Colder air will then press into the region over the weekend. We’ll have a good deal of clouds with a brisk wind on Saturday. Temperatures are not going to rise higher than the 40s. There will be showers around on Saturday, mixing with snow over the higher terrain during the afternoon. Sunday will still be brisk and chilly with more clouds than sunshine and some sprinkles or flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. We’ll stay chilly on Monday with both clouds and sunshine. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 40s with times of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.