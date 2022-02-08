A chilly breeze returns on Tuesday

There still can be some flurries around Tuesday; otherwise, the day will be brisk and chilly with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. This next push of chilly air is not going to last long. Temperatures on Wednesday will rebound back well into the 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a southwesterly breeze. Another cold front will bring a rain or snow shower later Wednesday into early Thursday. Temperatures will still reach near 40 in places on Thursday, but some flurries and snow showers are possible as colder air moves into the region.

Friday won’t be too chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or flurry. Highs will be in the 30s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for flurries or snow showers as another cold front moves through the region. Highs will be in the 30s. Behind the front, Sunday will be chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30. Monday will still be chilly with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be near to just above 30. Milder air likely will come later next week.

