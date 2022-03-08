Tuesday will start off with some clouds, maybe even a flurry in spots, the rest of the day will be chilly despite a return of some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Wednesday will feature both clouds and sunshine. A disturbance passing close to the area will bring a mix of rain and snow to some of the area Wednesday morning into the early part of Wednesday afternoon. There will even be a slushy accumulation in places, especially in areas near and south of Route 22 and over the higher terrain. Temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to rise from the 30s to near 40. Thursday will feature both clouds and sunshine. With a return of some sunshine, it will not be as cold with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

The next system will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Friday. Ahead of this system, it will turn milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s. This next front will bring rain showers later Friday into Friday night. Rain will mix with or even change over to snow before ending Saturday. It will be windy and colder on Saturday with temperatures holding mostly in the 30s. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time starts at 2am on Sunday and clocks will shift an hour forward. Sunday will be windy and cold with clouds breaking for some sunshine but also the chance for scattered flurries. Highs on Sunday will only be in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will turn breezy and milder with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

