Today will be a beautiful day with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the middle 70s. A clear sky, light winds, and dry atmosphere will set the stage for a cool night tonight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be a little warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is only the slightest chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Highs will be near to just above 80. There will be a better chance of some showers and thunderstorms with the next front on Tuesday. The clouds and precipitation will keep temperatures from rising out of the 70s on Tuesday.

Behind the front, Wednesday will be seasonably warm with a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs near to just above 80. Clouds will increase again on Thursday with a shower or thunderstorm possible later in the day. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. The work week should end calmly with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 70s.

