There can still be an isolated shower, maybe even a thunderstorm, in a few spots this evening; otherwise, tonight will be clear with a diminishing breeze. It will be cooler and a lot less humid tonight with lows in the 40s to the lower 50s.

Our Election Day Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. It will be comfortable temperature-wise but it will be breezy to windy. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Wednesday will start off with a good deal of sunshine but that sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. Temperatures Wednesday will probably only rise into the middle to upper 60s. Showers will arrive later Wednesday, and we will continue to have showers, even a thunderstorm in spots, Wednesday night into Thursday. The clouds may also break for some sunshine Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

A big taste of summer is going to come our way from Friday into Saturday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Friday and it will turn much warmer and more humid. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out but most of us should be rain-free. Highs on Friday will reach into the lower to middle 80s. Saturday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. The next cold front will bring in some thunderstorms from the west by the end of the day. This front will bring some showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. There may still be a shower early; otherwise, Sunday will not be as warm, nor as humid. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Monday should be comfortable with a good deal of sunshine.

