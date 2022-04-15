High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds could gust over 50 mph and there is a higher risk for wildfires due to dry conditions and the wind. Try to refrain from burning today. The National Weather Service has issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset counties from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Jefferson and Indiana County from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Today there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s. Tonight we will become cloudy.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Late Saturday night some rain could move through. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Monday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. We could even see some snowflakes mixed in. It will also be cool. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s with a cloudy sky. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with a few showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night we dip into the 30s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be near 50 degrees with times of clouds and sunshine.