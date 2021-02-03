A blizzard under sunshine? Yes it happens.

Many times when we get a heavier storm, people refer to the storm as a blizzard. Though a heavy snowfall does not make a blizzard. In fact, the majority of our snow storms are not blizzards. And there can be a blizzard without snow even falling from the sky.

What is a blizzard?

The definition of blizzard is a severe weather condition characterized by high winds and reduced visibility due to falling or blowing snow. The National Weather Service will issue a blizzard warning when winds are 35 mph or higher combined with falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility to under a quarter of a mile for a period of 3 hours or more. Long ago there was an added temperature condition of temperatures less than 20°F or lower. This has been since dropped. This combination does not happen often here in Central Pennsylvania with snow storms, including this recent long-lasting storm. What is more common, but on smaller scales and without warnings, are these clear weather blizzards called ground blizzards.

What is a ground blizzard?

Ground blizzard is a term that is used to describe ground blizzards develop with little or no concurrent (or new) snowfall. What makes these events is that they can occur when there is sunshine above and are very localized. These occur often after the end of a powdery and cold snowfall, especially near open fields. What makes this extremely dangerous is a driver can be moving along a completely clear road, turn around a bend in the road, and all of the sudden run into a complete whiteout and a foot of snow or more on the road. At this point the car may lose control and/or the driver will make a sudden change in speed. Other drivers can’t see either of these and the result may be an accident.

A windy and cold day today is a prime day to be aware of this!

As mentioned there are a lot of prone areas. While locals may know that where this often happens, but someone not as familiar with the road may get caught off guard. Here are two spots that I personally am aware of.

Pole Cat Road between Route 164 and the final turnoff to Blue Knob

Route 36 on either side of Chest Springs.

If you have a very prone area that you know. Send the details to murgo@wtajtv.com and I will add them to this story.