A powerful cold front is approaching the area and will bring much cooler air to close out the workweek. We will have showers and thunderstorms around tonight, especially from the latter part of the evening into the middle of the night. Some may be heavy with a downpour, a strong gust of wind, and some small hail. Behind this front, Thursday will be a breezy and much cooler day with clouds, some sunshine, and a scattering of showers. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70, but those highs will be achieved early in the day. By evening, some of the higher elevations may have already dropped into the 50s. Showers will taper, and we will have a cool night on Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

A new area of high pressure will settle over the region and give us a nice taste of autumn on Friday into Saturday. It will be cool Friday despite some sunshine with highs only in the lower to middle 60s. Some of the higher elevations may not leave the 50s. Friday night will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Some of the coldest valley spots will drop into the 30s. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70. The next system will approach the area with an increase in cloudiness on Sunday. Showers may arrive by the end of the day. Highs will be near to just above 70. This next front will bring showers, and maybe a thunderstorm to the area on Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday will be a seasonable day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

