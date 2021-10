BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-- This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Blair Conservation District will be hosting a fall festival at NatureWorks Park in Hollidaysburg to help educate the community on urban agriculture.

There will be many vendors and exhibitors to give tips about gardening in small spaces, raising chickens in your backyard, beekeeping, composting, how to start your own mushroom log, pumpkin painting and more. The Pennsylvania State Agri-forester will also be there to talk about what you can grow in a forest or near a stream such as fruit trees and bushes that will protect the stream.