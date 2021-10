CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Live, in-person theatre returns to Penn State’s Centre Stage for the first time since March of 2020, and it’s offering an all new performance style that can engage a wider audience.

The play, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time", follows a neurodivergent 15-year-old who is trying to solve a mystery. The performance's lighting and sound design are meant to help the audience understand how he might sense the world around him.