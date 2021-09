CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Penn State's 2012 football team faced unprecedented adversity, making it a season like no longer. A new documentary, 'Saving the Roar', gives audiences a look into the resilience of the team and brotherhood that formed.

“It was just such a unique time in Penn State’s history and really an important time," said Michael Mauti, a linebacker on the 2012 Penn State Football team.