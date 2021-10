SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Animal Response Team (CART), along with emergency crews responded to a vehicle accident on the Pa. Turnpike.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was carrying 50 chinchillas. Some of which had escaped their cages during the crash and were free in the van. CART was able to rescue all of the chinchillas and transport them to the Humane Society where a temporary shelter was set up, the organization said in a Facebook post.