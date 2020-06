Many across Central Pennsylvania reported a loud sound and/or a bright flash just before 10:30pm Monday morning. Chris Vipond shared his security camera video seen above. There was a lot of speculation as to the cause of this event, but the American Meteor Society helped to confirm that what was seen was a bright meteor, also known as a fireball. As seen in the map below, we were not the only ones that saw this event.

Observations were from Eastern Pennsylvania southward to the Richmond area. Putting together the reports, the path of the fireball was located high in the atmosphere over Virginia just southeast of Washington DC. You can see the estimated path with the blue line between the green and red locator. It seemed closer than that to witnesses around our area, but keep in mind that what you was was much higher in the atmosphere and visibility from such high events can be hundreds of miles.