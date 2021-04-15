Yardwork & Golf Forecast

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– As the weekend inches closer a lot of would like to get out and enjoy the outdoors or need to get some chores done. The clouds will be sticking around and with it, there will be a few rain showers you will have to dodge.

Friday: The cloud cover will stick with us throughout the day. There will be a few mixed showers and flurries around during the morning, mainly for the higher peaks and ridges. The temperatures will quickly rise and any snow showers will switch to rain showers in the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The afternoon will be cloudy with a few passing showers. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday: There will be a mix of a partly cloudy to a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. There could be a stray shower around. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Sunday: The day will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Monday: There will be more clouds than sunshine throughout the day. Again there could be a stray shower around. The highs will be in the mid 50s.