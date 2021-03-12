Weekend Lifestyle Forecast

Are you looking to get out of the house this weekend and are wondering will the weather cooperate? The weekend will be cooler than the past few days but it will be sunny.

Golf: The weekend will be dry and mainly sunny. The ground may be a bit spongy in some places early Saturday morning but the ground will dry up quick. A light jacket or sweatshirt will be needed Saturday morning. The temperatures will be in the 30s. Saturday will also be a bit breezy but nothing too bad. The winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunday will remain breezy but a bit warmer by the afternoon.

Yard Sale: No rain to speak off throughout the weekend but it will be breezy. The winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Yard Work: The ground will be spongy in spots Saturday morning. No rain to speak of this weekend. It will be breezy both Saturday and Sunday. The winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.