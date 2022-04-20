This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 30s.

Today high pressure will build in. Today we will have high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Clouds will move in during the overnight hours.