Those who live along the mountains like in Cambria and Somerset counties experience upsloping snow. This helps the Laurel Highlands receive higher snow amounts than the surrounding area.

Upslope enhanced snow occurs when there is an upslope wind. An upslope wind occurs on the windward (west) side of the mountain. An upslope flow of wind causes the air to rise and cool. Forcing air to rise, cools the air temperature closer to the dewpoint temperature. This then saturates the air, resulting in snow forming. *When the air temperature is at or below 32 degrees.