Surviving Winter: Freezing Rain and it’s Dangers

Freezing rain is one of the most dangerous types of winter precipitation and can shut down towns and cities for long periods at a time.

Freezing rain falls as normal rain but once it hits a surface that is at or below freezing, it turns to ice.

Freezing rain just looks like normal rain. This is why it is so dangerous. Roads and sidewalks can be sheets of ice but only look wet to the naked eye.

This leads to people driving too fast and breaking too hard on icy roads, causing multiple accidents and pile-ups.

Also, a half-inch of ice can add as much as 500 pounds to a power line and snap large branches. this can cause large-scale power outages leaving homes without power during the cold winter months.