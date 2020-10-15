Drought Monitor Update October 15, 2020

This week 10.82% of Pennsylvania is now under a severe drought, including most of Centre County. Last week 8.48% had the severe drought designation. 46.40% of Pennsylvania continues to be under a moderate drought. This means no change from last week. This past week we had a bit of rain and the drought monitor reflects that. The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

Centre County continues under a severe drought. Small portions of Blair, Clearfield and Huntingdon counties are under a severe drought too.

Most of Blair, Jefferson, Elk, Cambria, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties are in a moderate drought.

Portions of Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties are abnormally dry.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.