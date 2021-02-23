814cast: Tuesday Feb 23rd, 2021

Tonight will start off mostly cloudy but become partly cloudy. It will still be windy tonight. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Tomorrow will still be breezy but warmer. The highs will reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers late in the day. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a shower early and some flurries late.. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

There could be a few flurries early Thursday morning. There will be a mix of clouds and sun up until noon. Afternoon the clouds will retreat for plenty of sunshine. The day will be a bit cooler and breezy. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. High pressure will move in and clear out most of the clouds. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Friday night the clouds will increase. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

There will be some mixed showers early for Saturday. As the temperatures rise above freezing they will switch to rain showers. The day will be mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. The high will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some showers will develop late in the day.

Monday will start out mostly cloudy with a few showers. The clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.