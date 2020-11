After a couple of cold days warmer air will move in tomorrow. High pressure will slide to our southeast and it will help usher in warmer air. Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Friday will be our warmest day this week. The highs will be in the lower 60s. the winds will be out of the southwest and we will tap into the warm air from the southern states.

The weekend will remain mild. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.