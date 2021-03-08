814cast: March 8th, 2021

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild for March. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s. The average low for this time of the year is 25 degrees.

Tomorrow there will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be milder. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy to start but the cloud will clear. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will have a partly sunny sky. It will be warmer still. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week. The highs will be in the mid 60s. There will be a partly cloudy sky with a southwest wind. More clouds will move in late and there could be a few showers late in the day. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the lower 60s. It will become windy by the evening hours. A cold front will move through the region. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cooler. The low will be back into the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

The weekend will be cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. It will be breezy throughout the day. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be blustery and cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s. The day will be mostly cloudy.