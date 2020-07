Saturday: The morning will be dry with a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. During the evening hours there will be a few more showers and thunderstorms. The high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The day will be humid.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The morning hours will be the driest part of the day.