814cast: Feb 26th, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with a few mixed showers. It will be mainly rain with some snowflakes mixed in. Most of us will be at or above the freezing mark tonight. The lows will be in the lower 30s. There should not be any road issues Saturday morning.

There could be some mixed showers early for Saturday, mainly north. The day will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night will be cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing. It looks like the steadier rain will be over the southern counties. The high will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will start out mostly cloudy but the clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. It will be a blustery day. Monday night will be partly cloudy and blustery. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

High pressure will move in Tuesday and clear out the clouds. There will be a mix of partly to a mostly sunny sky. It will still be a bit blustery early. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a few rain showers mainly for the southern counties. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be lower 30s.

Friday will be breezy with a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 40s.