Today (Monday the 12th) was a cloudy and a damp day. The showers tapered off this morning but there was still a heavy drizzle that fell throughout the day. The drizzle will continue this evening and into the overnight hours.

The winds were out of the east for the better p[art of the day. The easterly winds keeps Central PA cloudy, cool and damp. The cool moist air from the Atlantic Ocean is brought our way and settles into the valleys.