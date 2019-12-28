ICE asking courts to deport DACA recipients

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has begun asking immigration courts to deport some young adult immigrants who have remained in the U.S. under a program known as DACA.

“DACA recipients, while they’re supposed to be protected, we’re seeing they are actually being targeted in some cases,” Jose Munoz said.

Immigrant rights advocate Jose Munoz said several young people, known as “Dreamers” arrived in the country illegally as children.

He said reports surfaced in three states of Dreamers receiving deportation case notifications, despite their legal protections as DACA recipients.

“There’s some fear, there’s anxiety,” Munoz said. “Obviously there’s a lot of unknown.”

This is all happening as the supreme court is considering the fate of the DACA program.

Some DACA opponents applaud the fact that ICE is going after Dreamers. They believe it means the Trump administration expects a favorable ruling from the high court.

“I think they think they’re going to win,” James Carafano said. “And I think what they’re doing now is prepping.”

James Carafano is with the Conservative Heritage foundation.

He said if the supreme court rules in favor of the Trump administration, ICE will actively work to deport Dreamers.

“If DACA is wiped away, then everything is back on the table, and all the cases are really up for review,” Carafano said.

But Munoz said, regardless what the supreme court decides, others need to step up.

“What we need now is for leaders to be listening to what’s happening,” he said. “And to take a stand against the attacks that this administration is levying.”

He said ICE’s actions are prompting activists and legal defenders to mobilize in defense of Dreamers.