WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched a new website aimed at helping airline travelers navigate potential delays or cancellations.

The Airline Customer Service Dashboard was created in reaction to a year filled with airline travel headaches.

“It is a great day for the traveling public,” Carlos Monje, the under secretary of transportation for policy, said Thursday.

The dashboard is meant to make clear which major airlines offer things like no-cost rebooking, complimentary food, hotels or ground transportation in the event of disrupted plans.

“Secretary Pete Buttigieg from the U.S. Department of Transportation asked the airlines to up their game when it comes to their customer service plans and most of them did,” Monje said. “Now, after this dashboard, eight of the 10 biggest airlines are offering hotels and nine are offering meals.”

The dashboard focuses on what the department calls “controllable” problems, like those caused by mechanical problems, shortages or problems with fueling or baggage handling. It does not cover weather delays.

The effort is the latest in a string of actions the Department of Transportation is taking to address flight disruptions. Monje said the DOT is investigating 20 airlines for customers service violations and proposing new rules guaranteeing passengers more rights.

“The airlines have a huge incentive to get this right,” Monje said.