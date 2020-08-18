DNC Opening Night: Joe Biden will bring hope, unity

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was unlike any other — fully virtual, yet packed with headliners.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made the case for a Joe Biden presidency in a pre-taped speech seen in prime time.

“He was a terrific vice president,” she said. “He know what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

Another Michelle, a Texas school nurse named Michelle Beebe, shared her concerns about the way the pandemic is being handled.

“Now they’re wanting us to come back to school and it’s a little scary,” Beebe said.

Democrats said Biden will listen to science and lead America out of the pandemic as well as move the country forward on other issues such as racial inequality.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, was among the Monday speakers. “Our actions will be their legacies,” he said. “We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called ‘good trouble.'”

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto focused on President Trump’s attacks on expanded voting by mail in states and how the Trump Administration’s changes to the US Postal Service endanger seniors.

“Here’s what that means,” she said. “Seniors won’t be able to get their prescriptions because he wants to win an election.”

Throughout the night, the common theme was Joe Biden will bring hope and unity to the nation instead of fear and division.