Can the U.S. Senate agree on a police reform bill?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, Senate Democrats blocked Republicans from taking up “The Justice Act” to overhaul policing.

Democrats say the Republicans’ bill is flawed and a nonstarter, but Republicans argue it’s a starting point.

As both sides try to advance their own measures – what’s next?

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says protesters nationwide are calling for action, and Republicans delivered.

“Senator Schumer asked Senator McConnell to bring a bill to the floor before July 4, which he did, and now they are going to filibuster their own bill?” asks Cornyn. “I don’t get it.”

Cornyn says The Justice Act would hold police officers more accountable.

He says it would provide incentives for police departments to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants — and it would create a commission to study racial injustice.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Republicans proposed “the legislative equivalent of a fig leaf.”

“The bill doesn’t ban chokeholds, it doesn’t ban no-knock warrants, it does nothing to stop racial profiling,” says Schumer.

Democrats instead want a vote on their own bill that mirrors House Democrats’ “Justice in Policing Act.”

It’s expected to pass in the House as early as Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes to try again to pass the Republicans’ bill before the July 4 recess.