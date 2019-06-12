Skip to content
Washington-DC
Mayors head to Washington to share climate ideas
Father of slain journalist Alison Parker pushing for more regulation of tech companies
New Trump rule to end asylum for most migrants at southern border
Trump Admin. loosens standards for coal emissions
Dems push back on delay to put Tubman on the $20
Meet the Team
Anna Wiernicki
Brie Jackson
Alexandra Limon
Morgan Wright
Raquel Martin
More Washington-DC Headlines
Democrats decry Trump’s deportation plan
Congress working on cure for high health care costs
Supreme Court issues first of 4 gerrymandering rulings
PAVE Act introduced to increase election security
Trump announces new health insurance rules
Lawmakers want firm protections for non-citizen veterans
Republicans and Democrats at odds on overtime pay
Governors meet with Trump to talk workforce development, criminal justice reform
‘Miranda’s Law’ aims to keep unsafe school bus drivers off the road
Trucker shortage prompts reform suggestions
