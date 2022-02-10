Victoria, Vancouver & the Canadian Rockies with Christy Shields

Depart Date: June 13, 2022

Experience the monumental Canadian Rockies like never before with one night on VIA Rail’s Canadian train. Ride along the Olympic Peninsula, then ferry to Victoria, the capital of British Columbia. Enjoy a city tour, visit world-famous Butchart Gardens®, and have time to explore this beautiful city. After, we come together and board a ferry to our adventure in Vancouver’s North District, where we walk the Capilano Suspension Bridge with views 230 feet above the Capilano River. Then ride the rails to Jasper, traveling in comfortable Sleeper Plus cars with top-class service. We journey along the Icefields Parkway and witness a glacier up-close at the Columbia Icefield. Then tour the mountain city of Banff and have lunch at the historic Banff Springs Hotel. In Calgary experience the interactive exhibits at Calgary Heritage Park before a farewell dinner with new friends.

Calgary, Alberta

Day 1 : Fly to Seattle

Upon arrival in Seattle, we travel to our hotel accommodations for the evening.

Day 2 : Ferry to Victoria

After breakfast we drive along the Olympic Peninsula before a ferry crossing takes us to beautiful Vancouver Island.

We arrive in enchanting Victoria, the provincial capital of British Columbia, for two relaxing nights.

Shops, cafes, and interesting attractions are just a stroll away. Tonight we enjoy a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner in Victoria. Breakfast, Dinner

Day 3 : Victoria

A local guide joins us to tour Victoria, known for its British atmosphere. The city began as an outpost for the Hudson Bay Company in 1843. We view historic sites including the Parliament Building on the lovely Inner Harbor.

A spectacular lunch is prepared for us at the elegant Fairmont Empress hotel. We have the afternoon at leisure to browse delightful shops or visit local attractions. Lunch

Day 4 : The Butchart Gardens®

This morning we visit The Butchart Gardens®, one of the most highly acclaimed horticultural exhibitions in the world. Stroll along pathways through wonderfully landscaped theme gardens and enjoy the seasonal floral displays.

See the Ross Fountain play its pattern of water displays every four minutes. A delightful lunch is included at the gardens. Midday, we board a ferry for British Columbia’s mainland. We arrive in Vancouver, Canada’s third largest city, for our overnight accommodations. Lunch

Day 5 : Ride the Rails

This morning we find our adventurous side on a walk across the breathtaking Capilano Suspension Bridge. Witness unparalleled views of the spectacular scenery nestled between serene gardens and historic totem poles. Enjoy lunch on your own at Lonsdale Quay Market on the North Shore’s waterfront, offering a variety of restaurants, shops and views of downtown Vancouver from its waterfront plaza.

This afternoon we have priority boarding on VIA Rail’s historic Canadian train and begin our journey to Jasper in Sleeper Plus cars. Enjoy top service and unforgettable experiences on board as we roll past the beautiful landscapes. Savor expertly prepared meals in the dining car. Dinner

Day 6 : Jasper

Enjoy a scrumptious included breakfast on the train this morning as you awaken to the picturesque scenery of the Canadian Rockies. For better views of the majestic and unspoiled wilderness, make your way to the top floor for panoramic views from the Skyline car. We arrive in Jasper by late morning.

There is time to explore Jasper’s quaint downtown before we ascend the Jasper SkyTram and take in expansive views of the Canadian Rockies atop Whistler Mountain. Breakfast, Dinner

Day 7 : Icefields Parkway

Breathtaking scenery borders our route today along the Icefields Parkway. This beautiful area is famous for the glacial blue waters of its many lakes nestled among the mountains. At the Columbia Icefield, we board a giant Glacier Explorer that carries us onto Athabasca Glacier. We continue to Banff for two relaxing evenings. Dinner

Day 8 : Banff

This morning we enjoy a tour of the Banff area. Take in breathtaking views during lunch at the historic and grand Fairmont Banff Springs hotel. The afternoon is ours to explore this unique mountain town. Lunch

Day 9 : Discover Calgary

Begin the day with a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police meet-and-greet to hear stories and learn about the iconic Mountie uniform before we travel by motorcoach to Calgary. Step back in time as we visit Canada’s largest living history museum. Calgary’s Heritage Park isn’t a museum where history stays behind the glass.

The interactive exhibits, costumed interpreters, historic buildings and hundreds of working antiques are waiting for us to touch, smell, taste, hear and see how the West once was. We settle in for a relaxing evening in Calgary. Tonight, reminisce with new friends at our Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner. Breakfast, Dinner

Day 10 : Fly Home

Bid farewell to the beauty of Canada as we depart for the airport. We will long remember our incredible adventure through the Canadian Rockies and Western Canada.

