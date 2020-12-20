“Wreath Across America” ceremony held in Clearfield, honoring fallen military members

RAMEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Ramey, Clearfield County, dozens of firefighters, service members and patriotic citizens gathered to lay wreaths at the Beulah Cemetery, for their “Wreaths Across America” Ceremony.

“Laying here around us each marked with a flag as in many cemeteries throughout our nation our men and women who have their lives that we can live in freedom we thank those that gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget them,” said Robin Bowser, a Wreaths Across America Volunteer.

This was one of about 2,500 sites around the country observing this tradition.

Despite the cold temperatures, need for masks and social distancing, area residents felt compelled to show their support for past and present military.

“I believe it was very thoughtful for everybody that has served and laid down their lives for this country and it’s a great honor to be out here and be able to participate with it,” said Caleb Belinda of the PA National Guard

“You know it gives me a good feeling you know people still care and they care about their country and they care about our history and uh we need that In this country we need that right now and I’m glad to see it’s still here,” added Corey Cutler a Navy Veteran from Philipsburg.

Due to the snow, placing wreaths on about 180 veteran grave-sites at the Beulah Cemetery is delayed. Organizers will pass the word through Facebook on when residents can return with wreaths to those sites.

“We are all proud to be Americans to live in a free society with the sacred freedoms that we have these freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price,” Robin Bowser continued.

You can find more on the “Wreaths Across America” nationally and locally by visiting their website.