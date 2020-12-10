VFW Martinsburg Post 43 Auxiliary members wrapping gifts for families of local veterans

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christmas elves are busy inside the VFW in Martinsburg.

These elves are members of the Post 43 Auxiliary, a support organization for the VFW that’s busy year-round.

“When we’re not in COVID, we can actually bring the veterans here to the post, so we can give them a meal, take them to the countryside where they can enjoy the outdoors, have a picnic and enjoy themselves,” said Deb McGraw, President of the VFW Post 43 Auxiliary

They are wrapping presents for the Veterans that live inside the James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.

Deb McGraw says being in the Auxiliary for the past 10 years has given her a great sense of purpose.

“I think being able to support veterans, get people involved in supporting them, not only abroad but at home, also doing projects in the community so we also support our community,” McGraw added.

The group also helps by providing information to veterans on what services they are eligible for.

“We’re trying to reach out and get those vets to come in, become members, to give them outreach and the information they need to get their benefits at hospitals and VA homes; they don’t realize those benefits are out there for them,” said Tammy Hunter, Treasurer for the VFW Post 43 Auxiliary.

And whether you are part of a service organization like the VFW Auxiliary or not, Hunter says you can still have an impact.

“Just not to forget people, with a phone call, card. we may not be able to go to nursing homes and community but we still need to stay connected to our veterans,” McGraw continued.

You can find information about the Martinsburg VFW and Auxiliary at their Facebook page.

D. Merl Tipton VFW Post 43 | Facebook, VFW Auxiliary Post 43 | Facebook.